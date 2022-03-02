Markleysburg
Mary Ann Kubacki Skolyak, 70, of Markleysburg, formerly of Canonsburg, passed away Thursday, February 17, 2022, in Uniontown Hospital, Uniontown. She was born March 20, 1951, a daughter of Joseph W. and Sophie Staniszewski Kubacki.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick A. Skolyak; brother, Joseph T. Kubacki.
Mary Ann attended the former Holy Rosary Church in Muse. She was employed by Mac Plastics and All Clad. She was a homemaker who loved to cook and bake.
She is survived by her sister, Catherine Sluciak.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Friday, March 4, in the St. Oscar Ormero Parish (Holy Rosary worship site), 246 Muse-Bishop Road, Muse, PA 15350, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Entombment will follow at Woodruff Memorial Park, 2095 Washington Road, Canonsburg, PA 15317.
Mary Ann's professional funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 305 Rear Independence Street, Perryopolis, PA 15473, John M. Fabry, supervisor.
Condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.