Brownsville
Mary Ann Lister, 84, of Brownsville, passed away peacefully at her home, Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021.
My mother was a wonderful Christian, loving mother and mother-in-law, dedicated teacher, and friend to all. She loved Jesus and her family more than anything else.
She was born November 24, 1936 in Powhatan Point, Ohio. Her family moved to Brownsville in 1947 for her father to run the First National Bank downtown. She was an excellent student and graduated salutatorian from Brownsville High School in 1954. While in school she worked at Goldstein's and Kart's women stores. She was also very active in her church as a Sunday School teacher and youth leader. After high school she graduated from Penn Commercial School with a Secretarial Degree and went to work as a secretary for West Penn Power for six years. She later graduated from California University with a B.S. Degree and a Master's Degree in Special Education, and taught for one year with the Intermediate Unit #1, then for 30 years for the Brownsville Area School District at Hiller Elementary and Cox-Donahey Elementary Schools. After her retirement in 1997, she dedicated her life to care for her husband, Ray Lister, until his death in 2007. A few months later teaching called her again and she went to teach at Chestnut Ridge Christian Academy for seven years. She loved teaching and the students loved her. Many students stayed in touch with her years later even after her second retirement in 2014. She was a dedicated teacher and consummate organizer who always went by Living - 3rd: God - 1st, Everyone - 2nd; Yourself - 3rd. Everyone who knew her loved her and her friends were many. I and my wife, Brenda, will carry on her legacy and commitment to Jesus.
She was a member of South Brownsville United Methodist Church since 1947, the Brownsville Education Association, and Retired School Employees. She was an avid reader, loved puzzle books, and watching television. She was compassionate, warm and gentle, generous, had a great sense of humor, and was always there for anyone in need.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray; parents Mont and Vera Mowder; and her brother and sister-in-law, Mont and Barb Mowder.
Left to cherish her memory are her son and "daughter," Andrew and Brenda Lister of Uniontown; cousins, Robyn and Jim Thorton, Rex Roth, and Herman Zerger Jr. Also, Mont Jr.'s daughters, Lynn and Amy; and many co-workers, friends, neighbors, and students.
All funeral arrangements, handled by NOVAK FUNERAL HOME, were private, as was her interment in Redstone Cemetery.
We ask that any remembrances be made as a donation to: South Brownsville United Methodist Church, 412 2nd St., Brownsville, PA 15417.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.