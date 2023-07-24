New Salem
Mary Ann Long Sullivan, 65, of New Salem, passed away Thursday, July 20, 2023, in WVU Uniontown Hospital, Uniontown.
She was born September 11, 1957, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Harold R. Long Sr.
Mary retired in 2007 from Verland Foundation Inc., where she worked as a personal care attendant.
Mary was known to be very charismatic with a spunky and feisty personality. She liked to go to karaoke and sing her favorite song "Old Time Rock 'N Roll."
Mary took tremendous pride in her family and created long-lasting, wonderful memories by inviting everyone over to celebrate her favorite holiday, the Fourth of July, which included fireworks. She loved hosting pool parties, game nights, and get-togethers.
She was known as THE BEST grandma. She would host sleepovers for her grandchildren and made sure they all had a great time together.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Raymond Sullivan Sr., son, Christopher L. Sullivan; and grandsons, John Knox and Raymond Sullivan.
Surviving are her loving children, Sherry Knox, John (Crystal) Sullivan Jr., Russell (Holly) Sullivan, Angel Sullivan; grandchildren, John Sullivan III, Felicity Sullivan, Abbie Sullivan, Jacob Sullivan, Sarah Sullivan, Christopher R. I. Sullivan, Noah Sullivan; along with her great-grandchildren, Lucas Murphy, John Sullivan IV; and nephews, Todd Sullivan and Kevin Roadman.
Relatives and friends will be received from 12 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, in the BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar, where visitation continues from 8 until the 10 a.m. hour of service Wednesday, July 26, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.
Interment to follow at Cove Run Cemetery, Lemont Furnace.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com or on the funeral home's Facebook page, @burhanscrouse.
