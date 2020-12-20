life-long resident
Mary Ann Mihaliak Nemchik, 94, of Fayetteville, Ga., formerly of Uniontown, passed Wednesday, December 16, 2020, in Georgia. Born September 14, 1926, in Continental #2, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Anila Pawelovska Mihaliak; beloved wife of the late Andrew J. Nemchik; mother of Patricia (late Stanley) Coyle of Charleroi, Thomas M. (Susan) Nemchik of Fayetteville, Robert (Patsy) Nemchik of Marietta, Ga., and the late James Nemchik (daughter-in-law Barbara Nemchik of Lemont Furnace survives); grandmother of Jeff (Emily) Coyle, Beth Grooms, Donald Nemchik, David (Vanessa) Nemchik, Andrew Nemchik and Michael Nemchik; great-grandmother of Jaidyn, Noah, Masyn and Owen; sister of the late James Mihaliak; sister-in-law of Virginia Mihaliak. Several nieces and nephews and extended family still survive.
She was a graduate of Georges High School Class of 1944. She worked at the Adjutant Generals Office at the Pentagon after World War II and for the Red Cross, and was a receptionist for Dr. Medina.
She was a member of St. Mary's (Nativity) Church of Uniontown, where she worked in the school cafeteria, and was an officer of the St. Mary's Christian Mothers, the Golden Club and was a member of the choir and the funeral choir at church. Mary Ann was also on the PTA for Revere School.
Due to Covid-19 protocols, there will be no visitation. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary's (Nativity) Church, 61 N. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown at 11 a.m. Monday, December 21. Interment will follow at St. Mary's (Nativity) Cemetery, Uniontown. Please wear masks and observe social distancing when attending church.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Mary House at St. Mary's Church in Uniontown, The St. Vincent DePaul Society of Uniontown or the Fayette County Food Bank in her memory.
Arrangements by STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, Uniontown.
Personal written tributes and messages are welcome and encouraged at ww.hakyfuneralhome.com.
