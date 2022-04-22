Uniontown
Mary Ann Miller Smith, 90, of Uniontown, passed away Saturday, March 12, 2022, in her home with her loving family at her side.
She was born December 16, 1931, in Leisenring 3, daughter of the late David Miller and Jessie Bausman Miller.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Clayton Smith. Mary Ann was the last living member of her 11 siblings.
Mary Ann was a graduate of Dunbar High School. She was a member of Faith Assembly of God Church, Grandma Honey’s, Senior Citizen Olympics, Senior Softball and 4H.
Left to keep Mary Ann’s memory alive are sons, Gary Smith and wife Rose, of Brownsville, Kerry Smith of Pelzer, S.C., Barry Smith and wife Vicki, of Harrison, Tenn., and Lary Smith of Smock; daughters, Cherri Smith and Terri Androsky, both of Uniontown; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren, JimieAnn, Endsley and Eli; and several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are incomplete, and will be announced by the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, PA.
A memorial service celebrating Mary Ann’s life will be held at Faith Assembly of God at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 23rd, with Pastor Jason Lamer officiating.
Donations in memory of Mary Ann can be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306 or www.t2t.org.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and the funeral home Facebook page.
