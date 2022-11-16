Cardale
Mary Ann Spinetti, a daughter of the late Eleanor and Ernest Keeney, born October 23, 1945 in Cardale, PA, passed away on Saturday, November 13, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Eleanor and Ernest Keeney; her brother, John Keeney and wife, Patty, and former spouse, Victor C. Spinetti. She is survived by her siblings, Gloria “Butter” Sammons (husband Ron “Sam”), Vivian Ziots, Carol Markish (husband Joe), Lisa Spohn (husband Dink), and George Keeney, and many nieces and nephews.
Mary Ann has been the loving, strong, and much admired, matriarch of her family for the past 20 years. She is the mother to daughters, Christine “Tina” Reese and husband Jim, Laura Fetty; and son, Victor M. Spinetti and wife April. Affectionately known as “Gran” to her nine grandchildren, Jessica Rimel, Jacob Gibson, Julie Gibson, Nicholas (wife Sabrina), Mya, and Ava Fetty, Grace, Samuel, and Havilah Spinetti; and special great-grandson, Charlie Rimel.
Gran loved all of her family unconditionally, unselfishly, and with all of her heart. Gran was a master baker and has shared so many life skills on baking, cooking, and gardening with her family. Her best days included drinking a cup of coffee on the porch and talking with family and her best friends, Butter & Sam, who graciously shared their home with her for the past 15 years, which gave her access to enjoy many deer, beautiful flowers, birds, the outdoors, and watching children play and grow through the years.
Our hearts are left broken and we will forever miss her strong hands and love. Until we meet again...heaven has gained an angel.
Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday November 18 and until 11 a.m. on Saturday in the MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME, INC., Anthony N. Mariscotti, supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California, PA when a blessing service will be held in the funeral home.
Interment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park.
