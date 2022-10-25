Franklin Township, Perryopolis
Mary Ann Stillwagon Rendina, 59, of Franklin Township, Perryopolis, was called home to be with her Lord Thursday, October 20, 2022.
Born to the late Kenneth and Ruth Ann Moon Stillwagon in Connellsville November 12, 1962, Mary lived her life with enthusiasm, determination and courage. She was a creative artist at heart using her talents to decorate cakes, which delighted and brought joy to many. Mary had a knack for entertaining children with endless imaginative play and “Grandma Dina” special events including singing, dancing, baking, making all sorts of messes and a whole lot of general silliness. While she also liked gardening and crossword puzzles, her 11 grandchildren were her absolute joy and reason for living.
Mary is survived by her partner, Jeff Scardanello; children, Jackie Rendina and husband Blair, Lynnette Kurutz and husband Zach, Antonietta Rendina, Mario Rendina and wife Katelyn, Michael Rendina and wife Antoinette; 11 grandchildren, Gracieana, Gabriella, Meredith, Lydia, Amelia, Caiden, Mira, Brynlee, Miles, Francesca, Lorenzo; former husband, Tony Rendina; siblings, Helen, Linda, Catherine, Chuck, Tammy, Kim, Jim, Tim, Elaine, Sean; aunt, Marie Ross; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Jeff Safina and Kenneth Stillwagon Jr.
Mary’s family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., the time of her funeral service, Thursday, October 27, in the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 305 Rear Independence Street, Perryopolis. Interment is private.
Condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
