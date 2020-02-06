New Salem
Mary Ann Swartz Naugle, 65, of New Salem, passed Tuesday, February 4, 2020. She was born December 8, 1954, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Joseph A. and Julia Stefanic Swartz.
She was the beloved wife of David Naugle; mother of David D. (Dena) Naugle of Uniontown and Jacob A. Naugle of New Salem; grandmother of Rozalynn Deanna Naugle; sister of Joseph A. Swartz II, Robert Swartz and the late David Swartz.
Mary Ann was a registered nurse, a member of St. Mary's (Nativity) Roman Catholic Church of Uniontown, and was a very loving woman who enjoyed vacationing in the sun and time with her family.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, February 6, in STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown. Prayers of Transfer will be said at 9:15 a.m. Friday, February 7, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's (Nativity) Roman Catholic Church, S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown. The Lazarus Ministry will conduct the parish wake service at 3 p.m. Thursday. Interment to follow at Mt. Macrina Cemetery.
Tributes welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
