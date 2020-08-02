Point Marion
Mary B. Crimbly, 97, a longtime resident of Point Marion, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at her home, with her family at her side. Born in Greensburg on February 16, 1923, she was a daughter of the late George E. and Susanna "Sally" Anderson Butterworth.
A faithful member for many years of the Point Marion United Methodist Church, Mary was the office manager for her family business, Crimbly Trucking in Point Marion, and also assisted in the office of Tax Collector for Springhill Township.
Surviving is her devoted daughter-in-law, Sandy Crimbly; three grandchildren and their spouses, Barbara and Dean Vance, Tonya and Allan Cottrell and Danielle and Wesley Sicina, all of the Point Marion area; six great-grandchildren, Leah Hall Myers and husband Ross, Ashley Cottrell and her friend Nick Marella, A.J. Cottrell and wife Tasha, John Cottrell, Kylie Yanowsky and husband Richard and Payten Sicina; five great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Jean Brooks of Lake Lynn; a brother, Robert Butterworth and wife Pat of Point Marion; and a number of loving nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, Benny P. Crimbly on August 13, 2011; her son, Ben Crimbly Jr.; and daughter, Suzanna F. Crimbly. Also deceased are brothers, William H., Edward Joseph and George Butterworth Jr.; and sisters, Pearl Taylor and Helen K. Grimm.
A Memorial Service for her family will be held with Rev. Deb Lambert and Rev. Russel Shuluga officiating. Private interment will be in the Evergreen Memorial Park, Point Marion. Arrangements are in the care of the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion.
Memorials, in lieu of flowers, are requested to be offered to the PMUMC Trustee Fund, 500 Morgantown Street, Point Marion, PA 15474.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.