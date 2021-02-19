Uniontown
Mary Barbara Ann Pramuk Smith Harrison, of Mims, Fla., was born May 17, 1926, and passed away peacefully Monday, February 15, 2021.
She was predeceased by her first husband, George Blair Smith; her second husband, Bill Harrison; her parents, Frank and Mary Butcher Pramuk; sisters Mildred Frances Pramuk, Bernadette (Jim, deceased) Mercuri, Agnes (Jerry, deceased) Muller; brothers John Leonard and Francis Joseph Pramuk.
She is survived by sisters Elizabeth (Edward, deceased) Zucker, Marcella (Frank) Wilk, Martha Jean (George, deceased) Brnich; and brothers William (Joyce, deceased), Robert (Linda), George (Lynda), Daniel (Renee), and Steve (Cheryl Denise) Pramuk, with whom she resided; and many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews.
After graduating from North Union High School in Uniontown, Barbara moved to Norfolk, Va., where she resided until 2011 when she moved to Florida.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, February 18, in Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Mims. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens.
