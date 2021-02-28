Keisterville
Mary Barbara Pompura Hunter, 89, of Keisterville, died peacefully, in her home, Wednesday, February 24, 2021. She was born February 9, 1932, in Dearth, a daughter of the late Michael J. and Anna Mary Voytko Pompura.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, Leonard J. Hunter in 2017; beloved brothers and sisters Michael, Joseph, John, Frank and Peter Pompura, Margaret "Peggy" Sheba, Ann Helisek, Stephanie Kremposky and Josephine Franks.
Left to cherish her memory are three children, Annette Hunter-Lisecki and husband Peter of Hampton, N.J.; Mary Frances Hunter and husband Peter Ruotolo of Milton, N.Y.; and Anthony M. Hunter at home; cherished grandchildren Ian Lisecki, Emily Lisecki Von Richter and husband Andros; a loving brother and three sisters, George Pompura Sr. of McKeesport, Agnes Jubeck of Altoona, Frances Bendo and husband Peter of Uniontown, and Patricia Androsky and husband Steve of Brook Park, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.
Mary was a member of St. Mary (Nativity) Roman Catholic Church. She devoted her life to raising her family, as a wife, mother, grandmother and sister. Above her own needs and wants, she always made sure that her family was well cared for. She was a gifted baker and enjoyed preparing meals and delicious baked goods. She made her home a place of joy and comfort for family and friends, and will be deeply missed.
A Funeral Mass will be held at a future date and time to be announced by STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown.
In her memory, contributions may be made to Mount Macrina House of Prayer, 500 W. Main Street, Uniontown, PA 15401.
The family would like to thank the nurses, doctors and staffs of Jefferson Hospital, and Amedisys Home Care and Hospice Division for their wonderful and compassionate care. Also, special thanks to three devoted ladies whom she loved dearly, her sister-in-law, Bobbi Hunter; her childhood friend, Maude Halo; and best friend Linda Yezioro; and finally, her devoted brother, George, with whom she shared a special bond and who was always by her side; and dear nephew Joe Hunter, who answered her every phone call when she needed anything, and filled her birdfeeder so that she could enjoy watching the birds who came to her yard.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.