Masontown
Mary Belle Cramer, 81, of Masontown, and formerly of New Geneva, died Tuesday evening, November 15, 2022, at her home, following a lengthy illness.
Born in Morgantown, W.Va., on September 11, 1941, she was a daughter of the late Benjamin Mayfield, and Etta Jane Shaffer Mayfield Rinehart.
She was a loving wife and mother who enjoyed looking after the needs of her family, and will be dearly missed.
Surviving are her children, Robert Cramer and Charlene Fenton, both of Point Marion, Matthew Cramer of Morgantown, W.Va., Etta Mae Hewitt of the state of Indiana, and Betty Jo Smitley of Masontown; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Junior Keith Mayfield and James Mayfield; and two sisters, Geneva Brown and Esther Klingan.
Her husband, Calvin Cramer, passed away on August 22, 2014.
Also deceased is a son, Charles, in 2001; a sister, Sarah Ware; and two brothers, Clarence and George Mayfield.
Friends will be received in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, and at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, when funeral services will be held. Interment follows in Cedar Grove Cemetery, New Geneva.
