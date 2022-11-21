Masontown
Mary Belle Cramer, 81, of Masontown, and formerly of New Geneva, died Tuesday evening, November 15, 2022, at her home, following a lengthy illness.
Friends will be received in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, and at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, when funeral services will be held. Interment follows in Cedar Grove Cemetery, New Geneva.
