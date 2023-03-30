Daisytown
Mary Boyza, 91, of Daisytown, passed away on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.
She was born on August 28, 1931, to the late Michael and Anna Yurkulinec Rizak.
She was a lifetime member of Saint Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church of Brownsville and a member of GCU.
Mary was employed as a teacher aide with California Area School District for many years.
She was predeceased by her husband, John Boyza; sons, Michael and John; brothers, John, Andrew and George Rizak; sister, Helen Gaskey; and nephews, Jamie Tozser and George Rizak.
Mary is survived by her grandchildren, Beth Lindey and husband, Mike, Audrey Dorsey, Michael Boyza and wife, Lena, and Ian Redman; great-grandchildren, Laurel and Lane Lindey, and Nora Dorsey; sister, Ann Tozser; niece, Tina Cleveland; daughters-in-law, Peggy Boyza and Lori Redman.
Friends will be received in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday. A Panachida service will be held at 9:15 a.m. on Saturday, followed by Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. in Saint Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, Brownsville, with the Reverend Father Christopher Burke as celebrant. Interment in St. Nicholas Cemetery. www.skirpanfuneralhome.com
