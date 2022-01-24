Uniontown
Mary C. Koterba, 68, of Uniontown, passed away Tuesday, January 18, 2022, peacefully, in her home, with her family by her side. She was born May 8, 1953, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Frank Koterba and Irene Kalasky Koterba.
Mary graduated from North Union High School Class of 1971. She stayed at home and raised her two boys. Mary loved spending time with her family. She was a very loving, caring, and spiritual woman. Mary was a member of St. John Roman Catholic Church.
Mary is survived by her longtime companion, Charles Rossi; two sons, Thomas Rosendale and fiancee Jessica Wilcosky of McClellandtown, and Timothy Rosendale and girlfriend Christi Ritchie of Uniontown; brother, John Koterba and longtime companion Joanne McGinnis of West Palm Beach, Fla.; sister, Ann Daughtery of Uniontown; two grandchildren, Carter Rosendale and Thomas Rosendale; two fur babies, Sadie and Gizzy; long-time friends, Joan Colbert and Susan Santilli.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, PA 15401, where friends and family will be received from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, January 25, followed by prayers of transference at 2 p.m. to St. John R.C. Church, where a service will be held celebrating Mary's life, with Fr. Anthony Corado. Interment will follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
The family asks that any donations be made to St. Jude in Mary's memory.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com.
