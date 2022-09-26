Newell
Mary C. Novak, 93, of Newell, passed away Thursday, September 22, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born April 16, 1929, in Jefferson Township, daughter of Fred C. Diederich and Verna Cunningham Deiderich.
Mary Carolyn Novak's greatest joy in life, aside from her family, was creating wonderful holiday feasts and special occasion meals. An excellent cook and baker, most widely known for her cookies and pastries, that she shared with all who visited her home, from her Pastor to the local delivery drivers.
As a young farm girl, she knew hard work. She loved the outdoors. Climbing trees and iceskating on the family pond brought her joy.
She was a loving mother who raised six children with devotion.While raising her family Carolyn also worked as a Nurses Aide at Brownsville General Hospitalfor over 29 years, and was known for her compassion and caring ways.
Carolyn was married to her loving husband, Bill, and they were blessed with sharing 73 years of life together.She will be loved and remembered forever.
She is survived by her husband, William Novak Jr.; children, William (Ron) Novak and wife Donna, Donald Novak, Kerry Novak, David Novak, Christopher Novak and Valerie Gallo and husband Mario; 10 grandchildren: Jennifer Novak, Donald Novak, Heather Ekiert, Jeremy Novak, Shawn Novak, Adam Novak, Amber Novak, Evan Novak, Jordan Novad and Gino Gallo; nine great-grandchildren: Jayden Wall, Katlyn Novak, Ethan Ekiert, Gavin Ekiert, Landon Ekiert,Isaiah Novak, Urijah Novak, Brynn Novak and Alivia Bashur.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Eileen Kriss, Grace McCune, Dorothy Peters; and two brothers, Fred Diederich and Roger Deiderich.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, September 26, 2022, in the ELEY-MCCRORY FUNERAL HOME, Fayette City. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 27, 2022, in the funeral home with Pastor Jack Washabaugh officiating. Interment will follow in the LaFayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
