Mary Catherine Hornsby

formerly of Collier
Mary Catherine Angell Hornsby, 84, of Ravenna, Ohio, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 5, 2021. She was born February 6, 1937, in Collier, to Rudolph and Mary Ruffner Angell.
Mary grew up a coal miner's daughter in York Run. While attending Georges Township High School, Mary was a class officer and a member of The Big Seven. Mary was inducted into The National Honor Society and had the honor of speaking at her senior graduation ceremony.
She married her childhood sweetheart, Ronald Jerome Hornsby, in 1957 and worked for Prudential prior to moving to Ohio, where they raised their six children. As her family grew, Mary Kay waitressed at The Elite Restaurant in Ravenna with her best friend, Dodie Rock.
Mary's passion in life was caring for her children and participating in many aspects of their lives as she provided an incredible journey, filled with never-ending love, patience, and joy, in living life to the fullest with her kids.
Mary loved to cook homemade Slovak food, always had a pot of soup on the stove, and an extra place at the kitchen table. Mary found pleasure in gardening, tending to her flowers, camping and boating, and enjoying nature. In her later years, after the kids were raised, Mary enjoyed traveling and was an avid reader and "competitive" Scrabble player. Mary saw each person for their uniqueness. She truly celebrated their strengths, while understanding their challenges.
Mary Kay will be greatly missed and always loved by her family, including children Ron Jr. (Janet) of Newmarket, N.H., David (Bucco) of Kent, Janice (Scott) Swan of Kent, Tim (Corky) of Ravenna,, and Tom (Shirley Nething) of Kent; her grandchildren, Jenna, Jared, Samantha, Nate, Drake, Anna, Shane, and Jace. In addition, Mary leaves behind brother Rudy Angell (Ken) of Englewood, Fla.; sisters-in-law Lillian Barish (Ken) of McMurray and Patti Angell of Perrysburg, Ohio; many nieces and nephews as well as great-nieces and nephews. She held a special place in her heart for Debbie, Chrissy, Peter and Mark.
She was predeceased by her husband, Ronald; parents; brother Ray Angell; sister Della Mae; her beloved son, Ted; and lifelong friend, Dodie.
In honor of her wishes, Mary has been cremated and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Friends and family are invited to share condolences and special memories of Mary at www.heritagecremationsociety.com. The family extends heartfelt thanks to Sprenger Hospice, especially Darice and Amanda for their care and support over the last three years.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Special Olympics of Ohio at https://sooh.org/ to benefit children with special needs.
