Republic
On Sunday, August 1, 2021, Mary Catherine Malaspina Matis, 95, of Republic, who was born February 2, 1926, in Newboro, joyfully entered Heaven, where she was reunited with her husband, George, her parents Antonio and Angela, and her siblings, John, Thomas, Thomasina, Crabby, Catherine, Malia, Doke and Rose.
Mary was a lifelong member of the former St. Procopius Roman Catholic Church and a member of St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church in Footedale.
Mary's favorite day of the week was Friday when the entire family gathered at her house for Pizza Night. She enjoyed crocheting, doing word search puzzles and watching for hummingbirds.
Left to carry on her legacy of faith, family and love are her children, Irene Jacobs (John) of Waynesburg, Alice Matis (John Scerba) of Fairbank, James Matis (Carolyn) of Uniontown, Joanie Staley (Fred) of Uniontown, George Matis (Lois) of Republic, Thomas Matis of Republic and Selina Matis (Derek Kolencik) of Uniontown.
Grandma cherished her grandchildren, Kevin Jacobs, Jeremy Thomas, Nicole Matis, Geo Matis (Karley) and Jimmy Matis; as well as many loving nieces and nephews. Grandma also loved her fur-grandbabies, especially Buddy who kept her young.
Mary's family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 3, in the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic. St. Francis Pastoral Council and Choir will conduct services at 6 p.m. Tuesday and the Republic Volunteer Fire Company will conduct services at 7:30 p.m. Prayers of Transfer will be prayed at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 4, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Parish (Footedale Worship Site), with Father Marlon Libres Pates as celebrant. Interment will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Free Care Fund or the Republic Volunteer Fire Company.
Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
