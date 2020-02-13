Uniontown
Mary "Dolly" Catherine Parnell Slavic, 73, of Uniontown, entered Heavens gates, with open arms, Monday, February 10, 2020.
She was born Monday, June 17, 1946.
Mary was predeceased by her mother, Jean Harwood Adams; grandmother Daisy Brady Harwood Tate; and a baby girl.
A loving and doting wife, mother and grandmother, Dolly loved and cherished her family until her very last breath.
She loved to share with her friends, and even stranger's, stories and her proud moments of her kids and grandson's lives. Dolly loved cooking and baking for her family, often preparing enough food to feed the neighborhood, especially for the holidays. She absolutely enjoyed playing card games with her husband, daughter and son-in-law even during her hospital stay. In her healthier days, she enjoyed shopping with her daughters and just spending time with them and all the precious conversations shared.
She also enjoyed the special lunch dates with her very special and longtime friend, Barb.
Surviving are her beloved husband, to whom she was married for 54 years, Ron Slavic Sr.; daughter Tammie Dippolito (Brian) and their sons, Joshua, Sam and Angelo; a son, Ron Slavic Jr. (Holly) and their sons, Tyler and Tanner; a daughter, Beth Lash (Steve) and their sons, Brandon and Derek; a brother-in-law; several nieces and nephews; and very special longtime friends Barb and Gene Chambers, Joann Kuritz and Danny Kuritz.
Honoring her wishes, a remembrance service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 15, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 121 Walnut Hill Road, Uniontown, PA 15401, with Pastor Jim Engel officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of the BAKER-TERRAVECCHIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 71 Pennsylvania Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.baker-terravecchiafh.com.
