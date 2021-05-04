Uniontown
Mary Catherine Sadler, 86, of Uniontown, passed away Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Peroni Personal Care Home in Uniontown. She was born Wednesday July 18, 1934, in Uniontown, a daughter of Joseph and Josephine Brancato Polito.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband Harold Jack Sadler; and infant daughter Maria Sadler.
Mary was a member of St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Caholic Church, and a member of St. Therese Altar Society.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving sister, JoAnn Holub; nephew Timothy R. Holub; sister-in-law Ocie Miller; cousins Peter and Rosalind Baybutt, Patty Gulino, Paula O'Connell; and special friends Barbara Amend and Louise Molchany.
Visitation was private in the TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC., 71 Pennsylvania Avenue, Uniontown.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held in St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church, Uniontown.
Interment followed in Oak Grove Cemetery, Uniontown.
The family would like to thank Lynette of Peroni Personal Care Home and the entire staff of Peroni and Amedysis Hospice of Uniontown, for the care that was given to Mary.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.terravecchiahakyfh.com.
