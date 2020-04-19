Uniontown
Mary Catherine Tressler, age 97, of Royal Oak, Mich. passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020, in Tawas St. Joseph Hospital. She was born in Uniontown on January 30, 1923, to the late Phillip and Elizabeth Rubesne Livingston.
Mary was a 1940 graduate of South Union High School in Uniontown. She stayed very active throughout her years, devoted to her family, church and work. Mary worked for CUNA Mutual in their payroll department for many years and then went on to offer her skills as a volunteer for both Housing and Urban Development and Meals on Wheels. She did volunteer work at the Jumonville Methodist Summer Camp. She also volunteered at Barton Towers, where she lived, running the leasing department until she was 93 years old. To say that she was a dedicated, remarkable woman would be an understatement.
Mary had many hobbies during her life which included collecting dolls, traveling, staying active in her church, bowling, roller skating, but at the top of the list would be her love and support of her favorite baseball team, the Detroit Tigers. She was also an active member at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Clawson, Mich. and St. Patrick's Church in Madison Heights, Mich. where she sang in the choir, served as a greeter and was a member of the church's Alter guild.
Mary is survived by her loving children, Bobbie (John) Bone, Jerry (Linda) Tressler and Kathleen (Rupert) Biggs; grandchildren John (Tyra), Michelle (Matt), Richard, Heather (John), Genny May, David, Sarah, Laura (Phil), Sue (Rob), Tricia (Dennis), Nicholas (Brandi) and Karyn (Gerald); 23 great-grandchildren; and many relatives in the Uniontown area. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her son, Arthur W. Tressler; sisters Gertrude Mahoney and Phyllis Rozzell; and brother Paul Livingston.
A memorial service will be held at St. Patrick's Church in Madison Heights, Mich. and will be announced at a later date. Mary's final resting place will be in the Memorial Garden of St. Paul's Cathedral in Detroit next to her son, Arthur. Memorial contributions can be made to the Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Society in honor of Mary's deceased son, Arthur who battled MS for many years. You may offer your condolences at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
