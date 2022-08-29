Brownsville
Mary Catherine Wertz, 76, of Brownsville, passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022.
She was born on August 4, 1946, in Brownsville, to the late Louis and Sara Rockwell.
Mary was a youth activity coordinator at South Hills Terrace.
Mary was predeceased by her husband, George Wertz; son-in-law, Joe Conner; sister, Linda Timms; brother-in-law, Gerald Wertz and his wife Frances; sisters-in-law, Connie Wertz and Charlotte Miller.
She is survived by her daughter, Roxanne Conner, with whom she resided; granddaughter, Rebecca Flowers and husband Marshall; brothers, Louis Rockwell and wife Keri Ann, Michael Rockwell and wife Clara; sisters, Cheryl Childs and husband Terry, Sharon Nash and husband Russell, Lois Macecevic and husband Daniel; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and loving friends.
Private services are under the care of the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, Brownsville. skirpanfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.