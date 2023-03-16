Uniontown
Mary Cress, 77, of Uniontown, passed away unexpectedly Monday, March 13, 2023, in the Uniontown Hospital.
Born September 15, 1945, at Davison Mines, Point Marion, she was a daughter of the late Clyde Fowler and Edith Tate Fowler.
She was a loving wife and mother, who enjoyed looking after the needs of her family.
Surviving are two sons, Michael Fowler and wife Anna of Uniontown, and Jason Cress and fiancee Shirley Little of Morgantown, W.Va.; along with five grandchldren, Harry Fraley, Sr., Kailey Cleaver, Jordan Cleaver, Gage Cress and Aiden Cress; and three great-grandchildren, Monica, Harry and Michele Fraley; and a sister, Barbara Strauch of Hopwood.
Her family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 17, in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.