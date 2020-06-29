Mary Dorothy Weaver Wally

Mary Dorothy "Dodie" Weaver Wally, 90, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, in Uniontown Hospital. She was the wife of the late Walter Edward Stefaniak Wally Sr.; daughter of Jesse Finch Weaver and Dorothy Barnhart Weaver. She was the mother of Walter Edward Stefaniak Wally Jr. and had two grandsons and one great-grandson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter; father Jesse; mother Dorothy; along with brothers Orin, Kenny, Harry and Ronnie.
She is survived by her son, Walter and wife Pamela; sister Sally Boal; and sisters-in-law Nancy Weaver, Jane Weaver and Virginia Sliwa.
Mary "Dodie" graduated from North Union High School in 1948. After graduation she was employed by Bell Telephone Company as a switchboard operator.
On November 27, 1949, she married Walter Edward Stefaniak Wally and while continuing her employment with Bell she became a homemaker. In the summer of 1951, she gave birth to her only son, Walter. She continued working for Bell and also attended clerical school learning short hand, secretarial skills and business office management.
In 1955, she and her family moved to Niagara Falls, N.Y., and then in 1957 back to Uniontown, where she entered employment with her husband in the construction business and furthering her education at Durbin Business School for business office management. In the spring of 1962, Dodie moved with her husband and son to Rahway, N.J., where she worked as office manager for Arthur L. Johnson Regional High School, Westfield Elementary School, Henderson Construction, Bridgewater Raritan High School and as administrative secretary of the Bridgewater school system.
In the summer of 1970, after returning to Uniontown, she worked from 1970 to 2003 in the family owned construction business.
Her accomplishments in life were many: wife, mother, businesswoman, contract writer as well as homemaker. She was active in directing the children's theater group at Great Bethel Baptist Church, she was president of the Rotary flower club, chairwoman of the Fayette County Crime Stoppers and secretary/treasurer of Laurel Highlands Midget Football League. She loved reading, gardening and life.
She is missed and the void goes deep. She has entered the gates of Heaven.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.