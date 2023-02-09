West Brownsville
Mary E. Braddock, 85, of West Brownsville, died Tuesday, February 7, 2023.
She was born on September 20, 1937, to the late Burt and Elizabeth Jenkins Smith, of Coal Center.
Mary graduated from California Area High School. She was married to the love of her life for 63 years, the late Vaughn Braddock.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her daughter, Brenda Wright; her great-grandson, Kane Schaub; and brothers, Bert, John, Dennis and Donald Smith.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Cindy Lucci, Kathy Braddock, Von (Bobbie Gale) Braddock, Amy (Danny) Kurtz, and Alex (Juliann) Braddock, all from the Brownsville area; the joy of her life, her grandchildren, Heather Lucci, Josh (Wendy) Lucci, Ian (Julie) Lucci, Devin (Adriana) Braddock, Jessie Braddock and Oliva Kurtz; great-grandchildren, Jacob Schaub, Jamison Bohna, Giavanna and Anthony Lucci; sister, Nancy Konsugar; brothers, Elmer (Megan), Jerry and Ed (Jill) Smith, sister in law Janet Smith; and many nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends in the MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME, INC., Anthony N. Mariscotti, Supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California, from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, and until 11 a.m. on Saturday, when funeral services will be held in the funeral home.
Interment will follow in Highland Cemetery.
The family would like to thank LaFayette Manor of Uniontown for the wonderful care provided to Mary.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the West Brownsville Volunteer Fire Department.
