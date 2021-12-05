Star Junction
Mary E. Cunningham Pesi, 80, of Star Junction, passed away Thursday, December 2, 2021, in Penn Highlands Health Care, Mon Valley, Monongahela. Born July 31, 1941, in Star Junction, she was a daughter of the late David and Genevieve Trevisanutto Cunningham.
A lifelong resident of Star Junction, Mrs. Pesi was a member of St. Sebastian Roman Catholic Church, where she served as eucharistic minister and lector.
Mary was retired from Allegheny Power, where she worked as an administrative assistant. She enjoyed knitting and sewing, cooking and most of all spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Thomas Gene Pesi, to whom she was married to for 59 years; five children, Mark Pesi and wife JoAnn of Arnold, Md., Tom Pesi and wife Stephanie of Somerset, Colleen Lipsky and husband Bill of North Huntington, Christine Winterhalter and husband Erik of London, England, Jason Pesi and wife Melissa of Charles Town, W.Va.; and nine grandchildren, Angela, Sarah, Mark, Garrett, Madison, Morgan, Ethan, Elizabeth and Sara.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Kandie Baluch; and grandson, John Winterhalter.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, December 5, in the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, Family Owned and Operated, 626 Broad Avenue, Belle Vernon, 724-929-6183, where prayers of transfer will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday, December 6. A Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Sebastian Roman Catholic Church, with the Rev. Michael J. Crookston as celebrant. Interment will take place in Belle Vernon Cemetery.
Condolences for the family accepted at www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.
