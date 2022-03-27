Uniontown
Mary E. Dulla Landman, 72, of Uniontown, passed away on Friday, March 18, 2022, in the comfort of her home surrounded by her family.
She was born July 10, 1950, daughter of the late Albert and Helen Wydo Dulla; and also predeceased by brothers, William "Bill" Dulla, and Robert "Bob" Dulla.
Mary was an owner of Commercial Computer Systems, in Uniontown, and was a member of St. Mary's Byzantine Assumption Church in New Salem.
She is survived by her beloved husband, William "Doug"; son, William "Bill" Landman and his ex-wife Stefanie; and granddaughter, Gabriella.
Mary requested a private funeral service which was held Wednesday, March 23, 2022, with Pastor Charles O'Brien officiating.
Interment followed in Mount St. Macrina Cemetery, Uniontown.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., New Salem, PA.
Online condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.