Point Marion
Mary E. Moats Jordan, 92, died Friday, February 28, 2020.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 6, and from 8:45 to 9:30 a.m., when a prayer service will be held, Saturday, March 7, in RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion. A Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Hubert Roman Catholic Church. Interment follows in Evergreen Memorial Park, Point Marion.
