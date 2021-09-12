Uniontown
Mary E. Lulich, 90, of Uniontown, passed away Wednesday September 8, 2021.
She was born Wednesday, November 19, 1930, a daughter of Emery Sr., and Mary Zebe Bota.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband William R. Lulich; brothers Joseph Bota, Emery Bota Jr. and Albert Bota.
Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Dianne Benintend; grandchildren Maria Benintend, Andrew Benintend; and her sister, Olga Molnar.
Friends will be received in the TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC., 71 Pennsylvania Avenue, Uniontown, from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, September 12, and until 10 a.m. Monday, September 13, when a blessing service will be held.
Interment will follow in Mt. Macrina Cemetery, Uniontown.
