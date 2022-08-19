Smock
Mary Elizabeth Blanda Zuzak, 94, of Smock, passed away peacefully Thursday, August 18, 2022. She was born September 10, 1927, in Calumet, a daughter of the late Steve and Pauline Olear Blanda.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by beloved husband, Arthur W. Zuzak, Sr.; a son, Joseph Michael Zuzak; and a brother, Frank Blanda.
Mary was a member of St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church, and member of the former St. Hedwig Parish in Smock.
She retired from Anchor-Hocking, where she was an inspector for many years.
She was a wonderful mother and grandmother with a very big heart.
She will be deeply missed by her children, MaryAnn Hovanic and husband Thomas, and Arthur W. “Bill” Zuzak, Jr. and wife Melisa; grandchildren, Brigette Chick and husband Mark, Maria Erny and husband Shayne, Tommy Hovanic, Lauren Karwatski and husband Kyle, Taylor Zuzak, Holly Zuzak, Michael Zuzak, Matthew Zuzak, and Sarah Ladina and husband Justin; and great-grandchildren, Saylor and Casen, Noel, Lita, Josie and Amelia; siblings, Steve Blanda and wife Irene, Pauline Titnich, and George Blanda and wife Elaine.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, August 21, and until 9:15 a.m. Monday, August 22, when prayers of transfer will be said, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown.
The Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church, Mill Street, Uniontown, followed by interment at St. Hedwig Cemetery, Smock.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.