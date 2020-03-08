Ronco
Mary Elizabeth David, 78, of Ronco, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Lafayette Manor, Uniontown. She was born in April 11, 1941, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Clarence and Velma Thomas Easter.
Mary enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, collecting wolves and watching TV. She was dedicated in helping to raise her great-granddaughter, Hailey Yauger.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, William H. David; son Michael David; brothers Clarence Jr., Lee and Carmen.
Surviving are children Michelle McDonald, Patricia (Marcus Harrison) David, Floyd (Jacqueline) David, David David; sister Alfretta Ardabell; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH, JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, and until the 11 a.m. hour of service Wednesday, March 11, in the funeral home chapel, with Pastor Rodney Thomas officiating. Interment at Greendale Memorial Cemetery, Masontown.
