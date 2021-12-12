Franklin Township
Mary Elizabeth Greenewald Godlewski, 92, of Franklin Township, Perryopolis, passed away on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, in Jefferson Hospital, Jefferson Hills, with her family by her side.
She was born on October 11, 1929, in McKeesport, a daughter of John and Edna Williams Greenewald.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert S. Godlewski; children, Stanley R. Godlewski, Elizabeth A. “Beth” Godlewski Cramer; sisters, Dorothy Greenewald Walters, Joan Greenewald Rousseaux; and son-in-law, Terry Sands.
Mary was an avid gardener, member of the Country Quilters Club, a CCD teacher, and Eucharistic minister at St. John’s the Baptist Church.
She enjoyed reading and doing crossword puzzles, and loved playing Scrabble with her sisters. She was good for a cup of hot tea and conversation at the kitchen table at any time. She always brightened up with a smile and cackle-laugh when the grandchildren showed up.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Diana L. Sands; son-in-law, Thomas (Beth) Cramer; eight grandchildren and their spouses; 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
A private visitation will be held, followed by interment in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Perryopolis, for the family only.
Mary’s professional funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Perryopolis.
Online condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
