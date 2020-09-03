Grindstone
Mary Elizabeth "Red" Holler, 74, of Grindstone, passed Monday, August 31, 2020, with her family by her side. She was born May 11, 1946, a daughter of the late Elmer Sr. and Mary Ann Sellers Grimes.
She was the beloved wife of the late John Shipley Sr. and the late Richard Holler; mother of Tracy (Kurt) Perrucci, Monica Shipley, John (Kerry) Shipley Jr. and Marcy (Bobby) Higgs; grandmother of Amber (Brock) Burkholder, Jessica Mansberry, Jordan Perrucci, Cameron Sampson, Halee Higgs, Rylee Higgs and Sawyer Shipley; sister of Lorraine Kraus, Gerald Grimes, John (Peg) Grimes, Barbara Walters, Evelyn (Terry) Stutzman, Linda (Greg) Garred, Cristopher Grimes and the late Margaret Stefan, Judith Teets, Esther Hannigan, Elmer Grimes Jr., Constance Silbaugh, James Grimes, Robert Grimes and Shirley Grimes. Also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Her favorite past time was visiting all the local casinos and spending time with her family.
Friends are welcome at STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 3, where a service will be held in the funeral home at 6 p.m. Interment will be in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
