Mary Elizabeth Homa, 86, of Masontown, passed away January 25, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born in Fairmont, W.Va. on February 8, 1933, a daughter of the late Michael and Anna Budner O'Brien.
Mary was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish Masontown and a member of the Christian Mothers.
She loved to read, do crossword puzzles, gardening and baking.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son, George Michael Homa; and her brother, Michael O'Brien.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, George Homa; children, Susan (James) Britt, Stephen (Carole) Homa and Sharon (Mark) Lovett; grandchildren, Joshua (Rebecca) Britt, Jarrod Britt and fiance Jerica Sneddon, Mark (Tiffney) Lovett, Nicole Lovett and husband C.J. Popovich, Robert (Anita) Shimer and Jessica Bowman; great-grandchildren, Tenley, Holden, Liam, Samantha, Ava, Jenna and Joey; sisters, Patricia Onesko and Rita Paroda; and brother, John O'Brien.
The family suggests donations be made in Mary's memory to the Diabetic Society.
Family and friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, on Tuesday, January 28 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday until 9:30 a.m., when Prayers of Transfer will be said. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in Saint Francis of Assisi Parish Church, Masontown, with Father William G. Berkey as Celebrant.
Interment at St. Agnes Cemetery, Masontown.
