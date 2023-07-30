Uniontown
Mary Elizabeth Mansell, 93, of Uniontown, passed away Tuesday, July 25, 2023. She was born March 11, 1930, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late David William Springer and Helen Pivnick Springer.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Richard D. Mansell; brothers, Robert Charles Springer and David William Springer, Jr.; and her nephew, Holbert Springer, Jr.
Mary was a 1948 graduate of Redstone High School. She was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church.
Mary worked for G.C. Murphy in Uniontown for 14 years. She was a homemaker and did clothes ironing on the side.
Left to cherish Mary's memory are her daughter, Amy Lynn (Todd) Shearer; brother, Holbert Springer, Sr.; nieces, Jamie (Danny) Kuritz, and Holly Jean D'Amico; grandchildren, Alyssa Shearer, Courtney Shearer and Richard Shearer; grandniece, Clarie Kuritz; and friend and home care provider, Paul Serafin.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where family and friends will be received from 10 until 11 a.m., the time of a service, Tuesday, August 1, with the Reverend Don Henderson officiating. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
The family would like to thank AMEDISYS Hospice for its outstanding professional support and care of Mary, Meals-on-Wheels kitchen staff and especially the distribution staff who endured all kinds of weather to make deliveries and The Gathering Place Assisted Living for their outstanding professional support and care of Mary.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
