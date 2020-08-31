Waltersburg
Mary Ellen Brooks, 85, of Waltersburg, formerly of Vanderbilt, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020.
She was born March 31, 1935 in Vanderbilt, a daughter of the late James T. and Alma (Lloyd) Rowan. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist RC Church, Connellsville. Mary retired from Anchor Hocking Glass Corp., where she was a Selector for several years. She enjoyed reading, gardening, quilting, and walking.
Mary is survived by a brother Robert Rowan and wife Diane of Vanderbilt, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mary was predeceased by her husband, Merle Brooks; three brothers, James Rowan, Paul Rowan, and Timothy Rowan; and two sisters, Olive Duff and Dorothy Mader.
Friends will be received from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday in the VITO C. MARTUCCI FUNERAL HOME 123 S. 1st Street West Side, Connellsville (724) 628-9033. A Prayer Service will be held Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the funeral home with Fr. Julius Capongpongan officiating. Interment will follow in Normalville Cemetery. To sign the online guest registry visit our website at www martucci funeral home com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.