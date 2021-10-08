Lemont Furnace
Mary Ellen Hanan, 86, of Lemont Furnace, passed away peacefully Wednesday, October 6, 2021, surrounded by her loving family, in her home.
She was born January 31, 1934, in Brownfield, a beloved daughter of the late Frank and Elizabeth Fetcho.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her three brothers, Edward, Andrew and Michael; and sister and best friend, June "Sissy" Drews.
On November 27, 1954, she married her sweetheart, Thomas "Flicker" Hanan, who she met square dancing at Shady Grove Park. For over 66 years, they spent quality time together and had a wonderful marriage.
Throughout her life, she enjoyed camping with family and friends, spending time making crafts, homemade candies and chocolates, putting puzzles together, and spoiling her precious pets.
After graduating from high school, Mary Ellen spent a brief time in Texas with her husband before settling down in Lemont Furnace. She worked as an accountant administrator for Al's Truck Sales.
Her favorite job, though, was being a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Her family was her pride and joy, and brought her tremendous happiness. She credited her longevity to her devotion to family and the company of her beloved Labrador, Leia.
Mary Ellen is survived by her children, Lisa Daveler of Uniontown, and Lori Skrobacz (Mark) of Freedom; grandchildren, Brandon Daveler and Kameron Skrobacz; and her four-legged best friend, Leia. Also surviving is her former son-in-law, Joseph Daveler, who she had a special relationship with, and loved him like a son.
Mary Ellen is also survived by a wonderful and loyal group of friends, who were always so faithful to her, Shirley and Walter Matthews, Darlene and Michael Erdman, and the entire Drews family.
Special thanks to Amedisys Hospice, Loretta Goodwin and Shirley Bebout, whom provided mom love, compassion and care as she finished her journey to her Lord peacefully.
"M.E., you freely gave us so much. Thank you for all that you sacrificed for us, for passing your faith and tireless perseverance on to us, for teaching and listening to us, and for helping and forgiving us. But most of all, thank you for loving us. You will remain forever at home in our hearts. We love you."
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 8, in CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, 1189 National Pike, Hopwood.
A private service will be held for the family, with Pastor Mike Lyons officiating the service. Interment will be private for the family and held in Mountain View Cemetery.
Remembrance donations may be made to Fayette Friends of Animals.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com.
