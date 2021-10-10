Lemont Furnace
Mary Ellen Hanan, 86, of Lemont Furnace, passed away peacefully Wednesday, October 6, 2021, surrounded by her loving family, in her home.
Family and friends were received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 8, in CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, 1189 National Pike, Hopwood.
A private service will be held for the family, with Pastor Mike Lyons officiating the service. Interment will be private for the family and held in Mountain View Cemetery.
