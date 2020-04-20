Uniontown
Mary Ellen Harvey Kunkel, MD, passed away peacefully April 14, 2020, at the age of 94 at Marquis House in Uniontown, PA, with family members at her side.
The family will have a private viewing, due to the unpredictability of the pandemic. A private funeral Mass will be held at St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church. Entombment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC, 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and the funeral home Facebook page.
