Pittsburghformerly of Masontown
Mary Ellen Karafa, on Wednesday, April 21, the first day of summer, the beautiful blue eyes of a lovely lady closed for the last time and the angels carried her to a place of eternal rest and happiness.
Her beautiful smile and unconditional love will forever remain in the hearts of her loving family: daughter, Kathy Priddy; grandsons, Robert J. Priddy and Todd Priddy and wife Jennifer; great- grandchildren, Robert Brycen, Mason, Camryn, Jenna and Brooke Priddy; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Karafa; parents, Martha Oberlightner and O.W. (Bill) McLaughlin; her brother, Frank McLaughlin; sister-in-law, Dorothy McLaughlin and son-in-law Robert L. Priddy.
Donations in her memory can be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929; Women's Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh, P.O. Box 9024, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 or a charity of your choice.
As per Mary's request, family and friends will meet at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Cemetery Chapel, Leckrone, PA on Saturday June 24, 2023.
Arrangements have been entrusted to JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, PA.
