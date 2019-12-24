Lemont Furnace
Mary Ellen Lowery, 74, of Lemont Furnace, died Saturday, December 21, 2019, in Uniontown Health & Rehab Center.
She was born March 21, 1945 in Mt. Braddock, a daughter of the late Harold Colgan and the late Mary Stockton Colgan.
She was a homemaker.
She was a graduate of North Union High School, Class of 1963.
Surviving are her husband, Jacob Lowery Jr; daughter, Rita Lowery and boyfriend Eugene; son, William Lowery and wife Susan; three grandchildren, Michaela Collen Lowery, Katie Ann Lowery and Barion Seehoffer.
Private Blessing and Interment Services will take place in the BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar.
Interment will follow in Cove Run Cemetery.
