Mary Ellen Means Neumeister

formerly of Uniontown
Mary Ellen "Mimi" Means Neumeister, 74, of Naperville, Ill, passed away peacefully at Edward Hospital Monday, January 25, 2021, surrounded by her family.
Mary Ellen was born June 2, 1946, in Uniontown, the daughter of Charles and Joy King Means. Her father affectionally called her Mimi, a name that friends and family called her for her lifetime.
She graduated in 1964 from Rostraver Township High School in Belle Vernon and kept in close touch with friends throughout the years. Mary Ellen then graduated from Edinboro State College in 1968 with an Art Education degree and spent her life devoted to teaching youth arts and crafts.
Mary Ellen was very active at Knox Presbyterian Church where she worked on the staff, volunteered her time and talents and served as a deacon. She was very active with the church choir, playing handbells, prayer groups, as well as youth ministries and church retreats.
Mary Ellen loved doing things with her hands and creating beautiful things through quilting, crafts, cooking and baking. She loved to travel and made several trips to England, Scotland and Ireland and regular trips home to visit dear friends and family in her beloved mountains in Pennsylvania.
Mary Ellen was blessed with a wonderful sense of humor, smiling blue eyes, empathy and love for all and a gentle strength of service to God.
Mary Ellen is survived by her children, Wendy (Ryan) Liss and Mandy Neumeister; grandchildren, Kylie Joy Neumeister, Hudson Bacon, Dylan and Zachary Liss; sister, Gail (Steven) Bossart; brother, Rev. David (Doris) Means; and sister-in-law, Jean (Milton) Means; companion, Steven Sisak; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Joy Means; and brother, Milton Means.
A virtual celebration of her life was held by Knox Church in February and a family burial of her ashes will be held in the fall at the Means Family Plot in Uniontown.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Knox Presbyterian Church Youth Ministries Fund, 1105 Catalpa Lane, Naperville, IL 60540.
