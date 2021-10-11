Donora
Mary Ellen Mickey Sisley, 46, of Donora, passed away Wednesday, October 6, 2021, in Penn Highlands Mon Valley Hospital, Monongahela, Pa.
She was born in Uniontown, November 28, 1974, a daughter of Curtis William and Flora Lee Lint Mickey.
Mary is survived by her children, Christina Hissom of Georgia, Ryan Talbert of South Dakota; grandchildren, Christian Smith and Neyeli "Grace" Gutierrez; sister, Tiffany Mickey of Belle Vernon; brothers, Richard Mickey (Charlotte) of Perryopolis, William Mickey (Judy) of South Dakota; special niece, Kendall Dawson; numerous nieces and nephews.
Mary's family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, October 11, at the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 305 Rear Independence Street, Perryopolis, Pa where her funeral service will be held at 8 p.m. with Pastor Michael Lyons, officiating. Interment is private.
