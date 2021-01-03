Uniontown
Mary Ellen Reynolds Bajgier, 93, of Uniontown, passed away Tuesday, December 29, 2020. She was born November 13, 1927 in Greensburg.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Paul Oliver Mager and Gladys (Jobe) Mager; first husband, Robert J. Reynolds; second husband, Joseph Francis Bajgier; and daughter, Barbara Ellen Robbins.
Mary Ellen was a charter member of the Community United Methodist Church at Evans Manor since 1945. Through the years she had worked for the G.C. Murphy Co. and Howard Johnson's Restaurants. She was a very loving mother and grandmother who will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.
Surviving are a daughter, Roberta "Robbie" Bryan and husband, Allen of Uniontown; step-daughter, Tippy Bajgier; two grandchildren, Mindy Robbins O'Connell, and Robert "Bobby" Delenasky and wife Tammy, four great-grandchildren, Caleb, Aidan, Bailey and Quinton; and two siblings, Virginia Lee Steyer and Paul Oliver Mager.
Due to concerns over the Covid-19 restrictions, services and burial were private under the direction of the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC.
