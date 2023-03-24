Mary Eva Garletts

Dunbar
Mary Eva “Mazy” Garletts, 77, of Dunbar, passed away Thursday, March 16, 2023, in her home.
She was born January 12, 1946, in Dunbar, to the late Denver Knabenshue and the late Nellie Penwell Knabenshue.
Mary will be fondly remembered as a devoted grandmother. She thoroughly enjoyed music and loved attending church.
She is survived by her husband, Gary E. Garletts Sr.; children, Gary E. Garletts Jr. and Jamie (Bill) Burchianti; and grandchildren, Taylor Burchianti and Ethan Burchianti; as well as her special cousins, Diane Wingrove, Margie Brooks and Effie Clark.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by aunts, uncles and cousins.
Friends were received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, and from 12 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 23, in the BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar. Visitation continues from 8 a.m. until the 10 a.m. hour of service Friday, March 24, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.
Interment will follow in Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Dunbar.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com or on the funeral home’s Facebook page, @burhanscrouse.
