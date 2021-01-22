Smithfield
Mary F. Gabeletto, 89, of Smithfield, passed away January 20, 2021, at Mount Macrina Manor, Uniontown.
Family will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, January, 21, and Friday from noon until 1 p.m. when a Prayer Service will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial follows at 1:30 p.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Masontown, with Father William G. Berkey officiating. Interment in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Leckrone.
Due to the COVID-19 state and federal guidelines and restrictions, social distancing and masks are required at the viewing and services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.