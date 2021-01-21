Smithfield
Mary F. Gabeletto, 89, of Smithfield, passed away January 20, 2021, at Mount Macrina Manor, Uniontown.
She was born in Masontown, January 15, 1932, a daughter of the late John and Catherine Demaske Zurvalec.
Mary was a graduate of Masontown High School, class of 1950. Before retiring, she was employed as an Albert Gallatin School bus driver for 46 years.
She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Church (formerly All Saints), Masontown, where she was a member of the Christian Mothers, the choir and a Eucharistic Minister. Mary enjoyed going to church, baking and doing crossword puzzles.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, Steven, John Jr. and Vendelin; and sisters, Theresa Hospidavid, Catherine Hileman and Veronica Melady.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, James Gabeletto Jr.; children, James (Deborah) Gabeletto III of Smithfield, Jeffrey (Bernadette) Gabeletto of Smithfield and Joseph Gabeletto of Masontown; six grandchildren, Jennan, Jestina, Janenne, Joseph, Brittney and Sarah; four great-grandchildren, Conor, Waylan, Brea and Kaylee; and brother, Anthony Zurvalec.
Family will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, January, 21, and Friday from noon until 1 p.m. when a Prayer Service will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial follows at 1:30 p.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Masontown, with Father William G. Berkey officiating. Interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Leckrone.
Due to the COVID-19 state and federal guidelines and restrictions, social distancing and masks are required at the viewing and services.
