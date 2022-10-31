Smithfield
Mary F. Varto Skelton, 74, of Smithfield, passed away Saturday, October 29, 2022, in her residence.
She was born January 23, 1948, to Frank J. and Betty Varto.
Preceding her in death were her parents; daughter, Dawn Renee Bassinger; brother, Stephen Varto; and companion Dan Kelley.
Surviving are her daughter, Tracey Metts; son, David Skelton Jr.; grandchildren, Brittany Bassinger, Marissa Williams, Brianna Boehm, Kristie Guthrie, Alessha Thomas and Nathan Skelton; and her great-grandchildren, Gianna, Ayden, Alyvia, Rayden, Brendon, Faith, Lamiya, Keegan, Emerson, Micah, Kaleb, Rayson, Jackson and Amelia; brother, Frank Varto; sisters, Cheryl (Jack) Wonkovich and Cindy Kushner; sister-in-law, Peggy Varto; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, November 1, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance.
