Mary Frances Bystry

Carmichaels
Mary Frances "Beansie" Bystry, 91, of Carmichaels, passed away at 9:20 a.m. Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Waynesburg Health and Rehabilitation Center, Waynesburg.
She was born July 8, 1929, in Nemacolin, a daughter of the late Eugene F. and Helen C. Lewandowsky Roller.
Mrs. Bystry was a 1947 graduate of Cumberland Township High School and resided in Cumberland Township most of her life. She was a member of the St. Matthias Parish at St. Hugh in Carmichaels, Cumberland American Legion Post 400 Women's Auxiliary and was a charter member of the Greene Academy of Art. Mrs. Bystry had worked at the Berkowitz, Greenway Manufacturing and Flushing Shirt Factories, retiring in 1991.
On November 27, 1948, she married Andrew Bystry Sr., who died May 26, 2010. Mrs. Bystry often spoke of her husband, Andy, as if they fell in love just the day before.
Surviving are two sons, Andrew Bystry Jr. (Pamela) of Aliquippa and David Bystry of Mentor, Ohio; a daughter, Patricia A. Plummer of Greensboro; eight grandchildren, Christopher Plummer, Thomas Plummer, Stacy Bystry, Jason Bystry, Michael Bystry (Dolly), Matthew Bystry, Marc Bystry and Mitchell Bystry; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are welcome from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the YOSKOVICH FUNERAL HOME, 724-966-5500, Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, 300 South Vine Street (Route 88), Carmichaels. Social distancing and face masks will be required inside the funeral home. Additional visitation will take place from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m., the time of a blessing service in the funeral home, Saturday, November 21. A Mass of the Resurrection will follow at 11 a.m. Saturday in the St. Matthias Parish at St. Hugh, Carmichaels, with the Rev. J. Francis Frazer as celebrant. Interment will follow in Greene County Memorial Park. A vigil service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Greene Academy of Art, P.O. Box 309, Carmichaels, PA 15320. For additional information and to sign the guest book, please visit www.YoskovichFH.com.
