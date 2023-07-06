Fayette City
Mary Frances Ritsko, 92, of Fayette City, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 28, 2023.
She was born April 26, 1931, in Denbo Heights, to the late John and Mary Baron Zubricky.
Mary Frances was a member of St. Mary's and St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church in Brownsville.
She enjoyed planting and nurturing beautiful flower gardens around her home and canned countless quarts of vegetables grown by her husband, Bill. She also enjoyed playing the penny slots and going to the local auction.
Mary was an accomplished seamstress, baker and cook. She treasured spending time with her family and vacationing with dear friends. She was very proud of her grandson, Ben and his many accomplishments, always asking, "How is Ben?".
In her later years the effects of dementia changed many aspects of Mary's life, but she always maintained her kind demeanor and ability to express care and concern for her loving family and friends.
Mary was predeceased by her loving husband of 70 years, Bill Ritsko; and brothers, Bill, John and Rudy.
She is survived by her daughters, Karen Imhoff and husband Forrest, Janice Ritsko and partner David Walder; son, William Ritsko, Jr.; loving grandson, Benjamin Imhoff and wife Liberty; dearest nephews, Greg Ritsko and wife Linda, Kim Zubricky, Rudy Zubricky; dearest nieces, Brenda Emery, Glenda Ricco, Elizabeth Laufmann, Sharon Doehne, Nancy Ritsko and Susan Ritsko.
Private service are in the care of the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, Brownsville.
The family would like to thank the staff at Amber House at Harmon House in Mt. Pleasant for their compassionate and loving care.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of one's choice.
